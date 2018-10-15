Out of Time singer Chris Farlowe in Worthing

Promised as “the most explosive 60s show touring the UK”, The Sensational 60s Experience returns to Worthing’ Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, October 20 with a brand-new production for 2018, starring Mike Pender, Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, New Amen Corner and The Fourmost. Among the songs will be Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Hippy Hippy Shake, Bend Me Shape Me and A Little Loving,

Originally Chris Farlowe and The Thunderbirds started out in the late fifties. Chris later moved on to perform all over Europe and still does to this day. His hits include classics Handbags and Glad Rags (which was also released by Rod Stewart as a single) Mr Pitiful and All Or Nothing. Perhaps best known of all, though, is his cover of the Rolling Stones’ Out of Time in 1966, number one on the day England won football’s World Cup.

“I started in the late 50s, early 60s,” Chris recalls. “I had been in a band since I was 13 years old. That was skiffle. Skiffle only lasted about 18 months, but it was good.”

And then electric guitars came in – though not for Chris: “I played drums at one point in my life, and I even did a bit of piano. But I took control of the microphone.”

He met guitarist Bob Taylor in 1959 and, through Taylor, joined The Thunderbirds, who went on to record five singles for the Columbia label.

Chris then moved to Andrew Loog Oldham’s label and recorded 11 singles, five of which were cover versions of Rolling Stones’ songs including Paint It, Black, Think, Ride On, Baby, (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction and Out Of Time, number one on that glorious footballing day.

“I actually knew the Stones before they were the Stones when we used to play with my band around the Reading/Windsor area.

“They used to come along and watch. They were starting up a band.

“I liked Brian Jones. He was very nice, very quiet – and he was a great musician. He was a great harmonica player and a nice guitar-player. Keith (Richards)… Well, there is no one really like Keith. He goes against modern science! He should have died a long time ago! He’s great.

“When the Stones made it, they came and asked if they could write some songs for me. I said ‘Please do!’ Mick Jagger played Out of Time to me on a guitar.

“I didn’t like it at all! I wanted to be a r ‘n’ b singer. They were playing pop songs to me! He said when we started to record it, it would be different, and it was great. I made them a lot of money out of that song! Can you imagine how much royalties there have been on Out of Time since then!

“It was the same week we won the World Cup, and that really put the icing on the cake. It was surreal. My mother woke me up one morning and said ‘There are a lot of photographers out there!’ I said ‘What’s happening?’

“I went out, and one of them said ‘We are from the Daily Mirror, and we would like to take your photo.’ I said ‘Why is that?’ and he said ‘You are number one!’”

And now, seemingly all of a sudden, it is more than 50 years ago next year: “The business has changed a great deal. You had to tour the country in your little vans for years and years while you made your name. Now they want to get on X Factor and become famous overnight, but most of them don’t make it, and even if they win, they are forgotten the next year.

“Back in the 1960s, you had to do your apprenticeship for a few years first, like The Beatles playing in Hamburg before they really got known.”

Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

