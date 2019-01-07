New opportunities for 2019 at Chichester Music Centre

West Sussex Music is urging youngsters to take up a musical instrument in celebration of the New Year, with new opportunities opening up at its Chichester Music Centre.

Adam Barker, West Sussex Music’s assistant head, said: “Beginning in January, Chichester Music Centre’s Music Club will offer five to seven-year-olds up to two terms of immersive, child-led music-making, designed to tap into their natural curiosity and motivation to explore sound.

“Music Club will provide a nurturing and inclusive space for learning through imitation, repetition and play. Children will be able to come and explore a wide range of cultural and musical voices, as well as traditional orchestral instruments. We hope this will provide a broad foundation for building musical skills and lead to other exciting possibilities within West Sussex Music.”

Music Club will run from Saturday, January 5, 10-11am. at Chichester Music Centre which is located in Chichester High School, Kingsham Road, Chichester.

“Also starting in January, West Sussex Music’s Key2Music Beginner Classes will give seven-11 year olds the opportunity to learn the cornet or the double bass at Chichester Music Centre on Saturday mornings.

“We know from our ensembles that children improve faster and achieve far more if they regularly practise as a group. The Key2Music beginner classes will provide a safe, social and creative outlet for musical self-expression, and all in a very affordable way.

“Key2Music Beginner Classes are available for as little as £60 per term; low-cost instrument hire can be added for just £20 per term.”

For more details about any of West Sussex Music’s New Year opportunities, including the Music Club and Key2Music Beginner Classes, email amy.duxbury@westsussexmusic.co.uk.

Adam added: “Every week during term time, Chichester Music Centre has much to offer young musicians. Children can enjoy a whole range of musical activities including bands, choirs, orchestras as well as lessons and aural and theory classes.

“The West Sussex Music Centres not only bring children together through a shared love of music but also offer a clear progression route through the Music Centres, on to the West Sussex Youth orchestras and choirs and beyond that to junior conservatoires and national ensembles. So, whatever the choice of instrument, level of competence or age, there is a suitable ensemble or band to be found; whether it’s a percussion ensemble, string orchestra, wind band, choir or guitar group. There are also classes in musicianship as well as beginner instrumental classes and groups for pre-school children.”

