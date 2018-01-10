New jazz cafe season in Worthing

Worthing Theatres have announced the next Jazz Café season at the Pavilion Café Bar.

Spokesman Stephen Sheldrake promised an enticing combination in the months ahead – fine music and fine food perfectly matched.

“The season offers patrons the chance to enjoy an evening in the company of highly-acclaimed jazz artists, with food and drink available, accompanied by views overlooking the seafront.”

Opening the season is Greek saxophonist Vasilis Xenopoulos on Friday, February 23.

“Born in Athens, Vasilis started playing clarinet and piano at just nine years of age and started playing saxophone from age 13. In 1999 he was awarded with a jazz scholarship to the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston MA, and in the same year he represented Greece in the European Jazz Youth Orchestra and toured with them in many countries.

“On Wednesday, April 18, the café welcome one of the UK’s leading jazz musicians Martin Shaw.

“ Aged 15, Martin became a member of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain and went on to study classical trumpet and jazz at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

“The University of Central England appointed him professor of jazz trumpet in 2001 and he continues to tutor the next generation.

“He has worked alongside some of the biggest names in jazz, including the BBC Big Band.

“Next up on the music menu is Adam Glasser who will be performing on Friday, June 1.

“Adam’s unique harmonica sounds combine his South-African roots with many years immersed in the UK jazz scene initially playing piano with his own groups as well as for South African legends such as Dudu Pukwana.

“He was also musical director of the veteran South African vocal group the Manhattan Brothers for 16 years, and his latest two albums have been awarded and nominated the SAMA Best Modern Jazz Album.

“To round the season up on Friday, August 3, UK vibraphone player Roger Beaujolais comes to the Pavilion Café Bar.

“Roger co-founded The Chevalier Brothers in the 1980s and was an acid jazz artist in the 1990’ with his bands The Beaujolais Band & Vibraphonic.

“He has also played on many sessions for other artists including Robert Plant, Roni Size, Duffy, Rumer, Alexander O’Neal, Ed Motta, Paul Weller, Tony Allen, Omara Portuondo, Morrissey, Fairground Attraction and many more.”

Tickets for Jazz Café at the Pavilion Café Bar are available from Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206.

Also online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.