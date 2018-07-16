Musical siesta this Saturday in Worthing

Four music ensembles combine to create a Summer Saturday Siesta at St Paul’s café on Saturday in Worthing, in aid of Worthing Churches Homeless Projects (WCHP).

Spokesman Richard Amey said: “Romantic, chilled pop and soul from La Luna starts at 11.30am. The cappuchino smoothness of Chalumeaux Too’s clarinet quartet follows at 12.30pm. Then begins a fiesta of fun multi-instrumental folk from The Rude Mechanicals at 1.30. And into the afternoon, the cooling jazz of Liaison Trio from 2.45.

“This will be the popular Rude Mechanicals’ first appearance in Worthing for nearly 18 months. Founder member with Ray Chandler more than 20 years ago, Barry Ruffell borrowed the name Shakespeare bestowed upon Bottom’s comical travelling actors in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Ruffell liked its self-effacing description of a bunch of well-meaning amateurs whose endeavours reach a little further than their experience and skill.

“The Rude Mechanicals play traditional British Isles music, plus a little American, Swedish and original material. Their trio is Ray Chandler (five-string banjo, English concertina, flute, piccolo, Bodhran), Mick Parker who joined four years ago (piano accordion, piano), Barry Ruffell (fiddle, flute, various whistles, mandolin, mandola, Nickelharpa).

“Chalumeaux Too’s light classical, jazz and blues comes from clarinettists Carol Oates, Karen Simporis, Virginia Harvey and, on the bass clarinet, Val Elliott.

“Liaison Trio are a long-standing Worthing jazz trio with pianist Lyndsey Lee, John Bedford on double-bass and their French drummer and percussionist Olivier Canteloube.”

Olivier is a former member of the WCHP-supporting rock and pop band Outcry, who last played in 2013 and from which came La Luna, in singer Ges Gibbens and guitarist-keyboardist Richard Amey.

