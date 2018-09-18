Morning Melodies back in Worthing

Following a short summer recess, Morning Melodies returns to Emmanuel United Reformed Church Worthing on Wednesday morning, September 26.

Spokeswoman Rosemary Hoyle said: “Pianist and organist Marcus Martin will be joined on this occasion by guest baritone Andrew Farquharson who is well known to local audiences for his many appearances in south coast musical productions.

“The concert starts at 11am and admission is free with donations to The Sussex Cancer Fund. This Brighton-based charity was established in 1981 to work with the NHS to create new and improved facilities providing the best possible cancer care for Sussex.”

