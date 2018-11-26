Littlehampton band launches food drive for Christmas after being picked up by BBC Music Introducing

Littlehampton rock band GLOVE is holding a Christmas food drive to help others at a time when they are increasing their exposure in the south.

Band members Ricky Ashcroft, Tommy Ashcroft and Troy Pitt want to help others less fortunate and hope people will support them by donating treats for families this Christmas.

Ricky Ashcroft, Tommy Ashcroft and Troy Pitt from rock band GLOVE

They will be collecting items for Littlehampton and District Foodbank, with the full support of its chairman.

Ricky said: “We as a band have been quite lucky recently and had some exposure from BBC Music Introducing: The South playing our new EP.

“We believe musicians or anyone who has any sort of platform should use it to do good. Yes, we love to play gigs and entertain but we also think that you can do good things with a platform.

“As a band, we feel strongly about social issues like homelessness and people who have fallen out of luck. Our music reflects how we feel and see the world.

“We feel that Christmas is about helping people who need it, not presents and spending money and stress. It should be that time of year where we go that extra mile to help out people in need, to spread love, and through this food drive we hope that it will hopefully make someone’s Christmas a little better.

“The things that we take for granted, like mince pies or a tin of sweets, so someone who can’t afford the basic things that we all take for granted like, bread and butter, can make a difference to their Christmas.”

To donate, visit the GLOVE Facebook page or call or text 07730627202.

All the donations will be taken to the foodbank on December 14, to ensure there is time to distribute it before Christmas.

Ricky added: “We have been played on BBC radio three times over the past two months and got a lot of followers from it and we thought that with the platform, while it lasts, we should do something worthwhile with it and as Christmas is coming up, we created a food drive.

“We have asked that people donate anything they can. If that’s tins and things laying about, that’s all great but what we really would love is that when people go do their shop for Christmas snacks and nibbles to get a bit extra and donate so that when these families get their donations just in time for Christmas, they will get all these little extras, but anything that anyone can manage would be great.

“We hope to do this yearly and as this is our first one, we want to make it as successful as we can, so that maybe a few families this year will have a better Christmas.”

