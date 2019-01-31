Jazz giant Art Themen heads to Chichester

Chichester’s Little London Jazz Club welcomes special guest Art Themen on Friday, February 8.

Club organiser Nic Saunders said: “If anyone in the UK scene has been there and done it, Art Themen has. With a career spanning over 50 years he has played and recorded with the very best jazz musicians in history, from godfather of blues Alexis Korner and Jack Bruce to jazz giants Stan Tracey and Peter King from the UK and US stars George Coleman and Nat Adderley.

“Tonight Art will be accompanied by the Nic Saunders Trio including Nigel Thomas on bass and Rich Carter on drums. Our support band will be the debut performance of the Wendy Davies Trio, a group of local legal professionals.

“Art Themen, on tenor and soprano saxes, was born in Manchester, where he was involved in the traditional jazz scene in the late 50s. In 1958 he went to Cambridge University where he studied medicine. After completing his studies at St Mary’s Hospital Medical School in London he became a specialist in orthopaedic surgery and latterly a consultant.

“During the early 60s, he was heavily involved with rhythm & blues and played with the likes of Cyril Davies, Dick Heckstall-Smith and Alexis Korner’s Blues Inc. In 1974 he started playing with Stan Tracey and he toured the world with all Tracey’s groups as well as the UK for over 20 years. He has also played and toured with many visiting US musicians, including Nat Adderley, Red Rodney, George Coleman and Al Haig.

“Music starts at 8.30pm with the support band, so please be seated promptly. Entry on the door is only £10 with £5 for students. For tickets go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/la-havana-jazz-club or call/text 07709939993 for enquiries.”

