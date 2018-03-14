Iron Tyger back at The Chichester Inn

Sussex rock band Iron Tyger return to The Chichester Inn, Chichester on Saturday, March 17, in association with Time Machine Records.

The band promise to deliver classic 80s rock to suit every occasion, performed with passion and dedication.

The band’s charismatic take on the fun and excitement of 80s rock has brought them a sparkling responses from audiences across the UK. They cover a wide a spectrum of giants including Bon Jovi and Guns ‘n’ Roses, and Queen comes as standard. Rock-flavoured twists and turns on 80s artists like Aha, Blondie and Billy Idol also feature.

Harry Boulter, from Time Machine Records, said: “Classic 80s rock lives on once the charismatic Iron Tygers take to the stage providing an evening full of rock anthems.

“In this traditionally-male dominated arena, Iron Tyger stand out from the crowd as they are fronted by a show-stopping female lead vocalist, the versatile Roz Smith.

“Iron Tyger also feature Marcus Quilter – bass guitar and vocals; Jonny Smale – lead guitar and vocals with Trevelyan Harper - drums and vocals.

“Last year Iron Tyger released their debut album, Unleashed on Coda Records, which was an instant hit with the record buying public. On March 24 they launch their second album on Coda Records, The Show Must Go On, an homage to Queen’s all-time classic hits.”

Harry added: “I’m very excited the band will be back playing in Chichester where they have already have a strong fan base.

“On the night the audience will be able to enjoy a preview of some of the Queen tracks on the new album.”

Doors open at 8pm and the entertainment starts at 8.30pm.

Tickets for Iron Tyger cost £10 and can be bought on the door or in advance from Time Machine Records, The Almshouse Arcade, The Hornet, Chichester, PO19 7JL from Thursday to Saturday 10pm to 4pm.

Tickets also available directly from The Chichester Inn by calling 01243 783185 or online via www.wegottickets.com.