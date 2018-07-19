Hospital radio show for Barnham jazzman

Barnham jazz musician Olly Dow has begun a series of programmes entitled Jazz Dreams as a DJ for Chichester Hospital Radio. They go out on Wednesdays and Fridays at 5pm. Future programmes feature Miles Davis as well as The Trial of Benny Goodman.

Olly added: “I’m still playing a bit with yet another version of my band, this time as Stardust Sound With Misti. We lost Alex our vocalist, so now I have a replacement Misti, and we are looking forward to gigs in Petworth and beyond but most importantly at the Regis School of Music for a dance evening at the end of September.

“Although new here I have already experienced the wonderful work of the Chi Hospital and am very pleased to put a bit back as best I can.”

