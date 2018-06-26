Hattie Briggs plays Shoreham

Singer-songwriter Hattie Briggs is playing Shoreham’s West Street Loft on June 29, doors 7pm, with support from Hickory Signals.

Spokeswoman Louise Scott said: “Hattie is a 25 year-old singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Recently named Fender Undiscovered Artist of the Year 2017, she won the prize of supporting Lucy Rose at the prestigious O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Her music brings together pop, folk and electronic influences, which she delivers with honesty and intent.

“Since making the decision to drop out of a Russian degree in her second year at Oxford University, she has released several EPs, two critically-acclaimed albums, had airplay on BBC Radios 1, 2, and 6 Music, and embarked on tours around the UK, the Netherlands and the US.

“During her travels she has supported some well-known bands and artists, including chart-topping duo Ward Thomas at the O2 London’s Brooklyn Bowl, Lauren Aquilina, Stornoway, Jamie N Commons, Seth Lakeman and Grant Nicholas (Feeder).”

