Get ahead in music promotion

A special event coming up at Shoreham’s Ropetackle promises to get you ahead of the curve when it comes to event promotion.

Ropetackle spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “The songs are honed, the band is tight, you’re ready to roll. Now where to play and get the word out so people come and see you, buy your stuff and help you live your dream career?

“Artists and new promoters faced with the challenge of staging a gig, or those wishing to brush up on their skills, should get along to the Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham on Saturday, March 17 where Anna Moulson, the founder of Melting Vinyl, will take participants through the basics of event promotion and management.

“The two-hour workshop will provide an understanding of how to choose the right venue at the right time, setting up tickets to sell in advance, marketing and planning out the show. It will also look at how to avoid the pitfalls in live events. Part of the time will involve an interactive workshop and there will be a useful handout to take away. Questions are welcome!”

Nicky added: “Melting Vinyl is an independent, Brighton-based promotions company inspired by the area’s creative, buzzing sunny shore.”

It runs from 12pm-2pm. 01273 464440 or ropetacklecentre.co.uk.