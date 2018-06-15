The Funtington Music Group’s 26th Annual Summer Concert took place at the University of Chichester on 13 June. The Fujita Piano Trio, consisting of three sisters from Japan, played a delightful programme to a packed and appreciative audience.

Haydn’s Piano Trio in C Major XV: 27, which opened the concert, quickly established the group’s musical strengths. The piece boasts a sparkling piano part, and Megumi Fujita [piano] with generous virtuosity, encouraged spirited interplay between the strings and the pianist, which meant that the impetus of the music never wavered. This was an excellent start to the evening, and was very much appreciated by the audience, who quickly realised that they were in for a real treat.

From the very first notes of the next piece, the Trio emphasised the romantic elegance and lyricism of Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No 1 in D Minor Opus 49. The three musicians played this not only with an immediate and exploding passion, but also with a technically impeccable interpretation. The perfectly attuned Trio achieved a beguiling mix of delicacy and virtuosity, with a beautifully integrated sound both from the violin of Arisa Fujita, and the cello of Honoka Fujita.

During the interval, the audience was treated to a luscious buffet of salmon, cold meats and salad, followed by strawberries and cream, and other delicacies. This was washed down with either Prosecco or wine. The buffet was all organised by Adrienne Barnett, who, when thanked by the Chairman was given a really appreciative round of applause!

The final piece was an extremely enjoyable performance of Schubert’s Piano Trio No 2 in Eb Major D929. This is a demanding piece, lyrical at times, virtuosic at others, which demands a high level of interpretive skill. The Trio played with a warmth of expression and produced an outstandingly successful musical interpretation.

Chris Hough, Chairman of the Funtington Music Group, said,” Our concert tonight was an absolute delight. The Fujita have given us wonderful performances of wonderful music!”

Further details of the Funtington Music Group can be obtained from the Membership Secretary, Mrs Elizabeth Brooks, on 01 243 378900.