Former Scissor Sisters frontman at Brighton signings

To celebrate the release of his debut solo album, Jake Shears hosted a couple of hmv in-store events in Brighton.

Spokesman Callum Bracken said: "The signings gave fans the chance to meet one of music’s most buoyant performers and have their own copy of his eponymous debut signed by the former Scissor Sisters frontman.

"This new material ricochets in new directions while showcasing the essence of what Shears does best. Its 12 songs brim with anthemic choruses, Shears’ wry sense of humour, lyrics about the joys and vagaries of love and sex – all of it underpinned by a swampy soul influence."

