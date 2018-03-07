Continuum are latest university performers

Elizabeth Walker with her Baroque ensemble Continuum visits Funtington Music Group for a performance at the University of Chichester Chapel of the Ascension on Wednesday, March 14 at 7.30pm.

FMG spokesman Chris Hough said: “Elizabeth is no stranger to Chichester having been a pupil at Bishop Luffa School and played at the Chichester Music Festival (2011).

“Continuum, with Elizabeth Walker (flute), Sebastian Comberti (cello) and Michael Overbury (harpsichord), have performed a variety of exciting and varied concerts in festivals and music series, offering crafted programmes of baroque music for flute, cello and harpsichord.

“As well as Chichester, they have performed together for the British Flute Society (2012) and in festivals across the UK, recently in Somerset, Lincolnshire and at the Handel House museum, London. This year they have concerts in Early Music series in Newark, Chichester and Wells Cathedral and in London at the Handel House (May 2018).

“All three members of Continuum are highly-established musicians in their own right. Elizabeth Walker, leader, currently teaches at the specialist music school in Wells and is a regular examiner at graduate and postgraduate level at the music colleges in Great Britain. She runs Flutes in Tuscany, an annual summer course.

“Sebastian Comberti was a founder member of the Bochmann Quartet until 1983 when he became principal cello with the London Mozart Players. He plays with a number of chamber groups including Trio Goya and Divertimenti. A keen interest in historically-informed performance has resulted in participation with a great many of London’s period instrument groups, appearing as principal cello and soloist with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and the Hanover Band.”

