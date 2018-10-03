Concert pianist Phillip Dyson marks landmark birthday with West Sussex date

Concert pianist Phillip Dyson celebrates his 60th-birthday tour when he plays in the Victorian music room at St Mary’s House, Bramber on Saturday, October 6 at 7.30pm.

He will offer a recital of favourite classical and light music including a wide range of keyboard works by Beethoven, Schubert, Chopin, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov, Debussy, Gershwin, Joplin, Mayerl and other composers.

A spokesman said: “Phillip’s virtuoso performances have been praised around the world, and he is recognised as one of Britain’s most sought-after and innovative concert pianists. He has gained enormous popularity for his unique abilities in both the classical and light music repertoire. His tour of California received standing ovations.

“His reputation as an amiable raconteur on musical matters has made him a universally-popular performer wherever he goes. Recently his showcase London concert at St Martin’s in the Fields, Trafalgar Square, to a packed audience received excellent reviews. He broadcasts with the BBC and is a Decca Recording Artist. Phillip began his music studies at an early age and a performance at the Royal Albert Hall when he was just 12 helped to launch a busy and most successful performing career. Having studied at the Royal College of Music he went on to be appointed Professor of Piano there when just 27 years of age.”

Tickets on 01903 816205 or www.stmarysbramber.co.uk/concerts.htm.

