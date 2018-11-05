Chichester Voices celebrate the genius of Purcell

Chichester Voices’ next concert is The Divine Genius of Mr Purcell! celebrating the work of baroque genius Henry Purcell.



It will be performed at St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester, PO19 7AD, on Saturday, November 10 at 7pm.



Spokesman David Russell said: “The choir is raising money for the very deserving St Wilfrid’s Hospice and continues the theme of single composer tributes, following on from the hugely successful, sell-out Handel concert this time last year.



“The concert will feature professional soloists, The Orchestra of Friends, and 2 guest trumpeters, highlighting the majesty & splendour of the baroque repertoire! The programme includes the hauntingly beautiful Dido’s Lament; the Coronation Anthems I was Glad and My Heart is Inditing for eight-part chorus; orchestral works such as the Fantasia No 7 for Strings” and Sonata in D for Trumpet & Strings; and the popular Te Deum & Jubilate Deo in D, the preface to the vocal score describes how ‘all the strands come together at the final Amen, and, with the trumpets soaring above the ensemble, a work of great technical and musical ingenuity ends in a blaze of sound!



“Richard Allum will again be at the organ, and the concert will be conducted by Andrew Naylor.”



Tickets are £12 (OAP & children concessions £10) and are available from St Wilfrid’s Hospice on 07510 929466 and www.stwh.co.uk/chichestervoices; from Chichester Voices on 07900 098197 and www.chichestervoices.org.uk, and on the door.

