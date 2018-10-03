Chichester City Band will be offering their very own Last Night of the Proms concert on Saturday, October 6 at 7.30pm

Spokesman Jim Hurdwell said: “There’s no need to travel all the way to Kensington Gore because all the razzamatazz and excitement of the Last Night of the Proms will be coming to Selsey and the parking is free!

“All of the traditional favourites (and much more!) will be included as Chichester City Band and their accomplished MD Rom Stanko bring the inimitable atmosphere of London’s Royal Albert Hall to the Selsey Centre, Manor Road, Selsey.

“Bring your Union Jacks and especially your well-oiled vocal chords! Why not even dress up in patriotic style to enjoy an evening of great music and fun! Interval refreshments will be available.

“Admission charges are £10 (£8 concessions) and accompanied children can enjoy the exciting sounds of their traditional local brass band for free. Pay at the door or, to guarantee your seat, send us an email with your details to chichestercityband@gmail.com. Have a look at our website www.chichestercityband.co.uk to find out more about the band and all the other things we’re doing.”

