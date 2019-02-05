Cello and ensemble concert coming up at the University of Chichester

Cellist Professor Laura Ritchie will offer a University of Chichester staff concert on Saturday, February 9 at 2pm in the university’s Chapel of the Ascension.

Come for an hour of classical music. Laura will play the first movement of Kodaly's Solo Sonata op 8, and then Debussy's Cello Sonata, accompanied by Ben Lathbury on piano. They will be joined by Natalia Corolscaia, violin to form the Chichester Chamber Ensemble to play Mendelssohn's Trio op 49.

Entry is free and retiring donations will be accepted.

All proceeds go to fund Professor Ritchie's educational outreach and research projects at the University of Chichester.

