CANTALOOP bring their funk sounds to Bognor Regis

West Midlands funk band CANTALOOP play Bognor Regis on Saturday, October 27.

CANTALOOP were first made aware of Bognor Regis by their friends in the Fun Lovin' Criminals, who headlined the 2006 Rox Festival in the town, and were impressed by the vibrant music scene there.

Subsequently CANTALOOP were offered a date at The Lamb Inn in Steyne Street which had become the regular Saturday night gig base of promoter and ex-Rox trustee Nick Jones.

Nick explains: “This year CANTALOOP makes its fourth annual autumn pilgrimage to the intimate back street venue on Saturday, October 27 marking the first gig at The Lamb Inn, since she re-opened the pub on May 25, of landlady Beverley Giacopazzi.

“Featuring an infectious blend of funk, hip hop and soul interwoven with energetic sing-a-longs and jaw-dropping funk twists CANTALOOP will perform two live sets starting from 9.15pm and 10.15pm. respectively.

Entry is free. Drinks are at normal pub prices, and there is local on-street parking in the vicinity. Prompt attendance is recommended owing to the limited capacity of the venue.”

More details from the venue on 01243 821037.

