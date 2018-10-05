Brighton Festival Chorus is keen to recruit at its open rehearsal

Brighton Festival Chorus invites you to find out what it’s like to sing with “one of the finest choirs in the UK.”

They are offering the chance to take part in an open rehearsal on Tuesday, October 16 from 7-8.30pm.

Spokeswoman Marilyn Linehan said: “Come to our open rehearsal and sing with us for an evening. Afterwards, join us for a drink, chat to members, and find out about joining us on our exciting musical journey. Scores will be provided – so just come and sing.

“If we are able to whet your appetite, we warmly invite you to sign up for a simple audition to become a member.”

It all takes place in the Chowen Lecture Theatre, Brighton and Sussex Medical School, University of Sussex, BN1 9PX. Contact info@bfc.org.uk or see www.bfc.org.uk.

Tim Rounding, chairman of Brighton Festival Chorus, added: “The BFC open rehearsal is a fantastic way for people to come and meet us and enjoy an evening of singing.

“They can find out what it’s like to sing with a large symphony chorus.

“This year we will be rehearsing the dramatic and moving Verdi Requiem, which we will be performing with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in the Royal Albert Hall in November.

“Whenever we hold an open rehearsal people enjoy it so much they often sign up there and then for a short audition!”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Brighton Festival Chorus.

Founding music director Laszlo Heltay said: “I am immensely proud of Brighton Festival Chorus and all that we achieved together.

“Their distinctive sound has been greatly admired by the many conductors who have worked with the chorus from the beginning.

“I wish them every success for the next 50 years!”

Brighton Festival Chorus (BFC) was founded in 1968. Its debut performance was Belshazzar’s Feast, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by the composer, William Walton.

BFC performs in the Brighton Festival every year and at major concert venues in London, Britain and in Europe, with internationally acclaimed orchestras and conductors.

BFC supports Brighton Festival Youth Choir to promote and sustain interest in choral singing in young people, as well as arranging choral workshops to encourage participation in the local community.

For more details, visit the Brighton Festival Chorus website on www.bfc.org.uk.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/karl-hagedorn-remembered-in-pallant-house-gallery-exhibition-chichester-1-8656598



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/paul-turner-and-clare-mccaldin-set-to-delight-funtington-music-group-in-chichester-1-8656596



https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/georgia-lewis-trio-line-up-at-chichester-folk-song-club-1-8656594





https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/oscar-winning-tale-still-alice-takes-to-the-stage-at-guildford-1-8656607



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/pamela-kay-and-paul-robinson-are-exhibiting-in-chichester-1-8656603



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/concert-pianist-phillip-dyson-marks-landmark-birthday-with-west-sussex-date-1-8656601