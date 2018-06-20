Angmering Chorale summer concert

After its recent successful visit to Belgium, where Angmering Chorale performed favourite oratorio choruses to appreciative audiences in the imposing cathedrals of Brussels and Ghent, the Chorale is now busy finalising its Midsummer Concert nearer home at Angmering School on June 23 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Marilyn Hurdwell said: “As usual, their summer concert is lighter in style and will provide music to suit all tastes.

“An enticing selection from a new publication called 100 Years of Broadway will feature show songs from Mame to Mamma Mia!, Oklahoma to Les Misérables, South Pacific to Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story to Joseph and more.

“In addition they will perform Paul Mealor’s very moving song Wherever Yyou Are, made famous by the Portsmouth Military Wives’ Choir.

“Solos, duets and ensembles will feature several of the Chorale’s talented members.

“Alison Manton and her special guest will once again be at the piano, accompanied by two outstanding professional percussionists, all conducted by the Chorale’s musical director George Jones.

“The young singer Emily Williams has also been invited to sing two solos, following her recent success at the annual Arun Young Musicians’ Festival

“Looking even further ahead, the Chorale, with The Sinfonia of Arun and professional soloists, is privileged to commemorate the centenary of World War One with a special performance of Sir Karl Jenkins’ very moving The Armed Man.

“This will be paired with the lovely Requiem by French composer Maurice Duruflé, which will take place at Arundel Cathedral on November 24.”

Tickets for both concerts are available from the Chorale box office on 01243 554501.

Tickets also available from Cooper Adams Estate Agents (Angmering), Owen Electrical (Rustington).

Tickets for the summer concert are £10, £7.50 and free for under-11s. For more details, visit www.theangmeringchorale.org.uk

Founded as a small group in 1976, the Angmering Chorale is a friendly group of more than 100 singers. Their performances since then have ranged from Bach to Beatles

The Angmering Chorale is proud to have the celebrated composer Sir Karl Jenkins as their patron.

The Angmering Chorale’s musical director is George Jones. Alison Manton is their accompanist and assistant musical director

The Angmering Chorale’s local venues are Arundel Cathedral and Angmering School. They have also performed in Carnegie Hall in New York City, Paris, Bayeux and many other UK and international venues.

