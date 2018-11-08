Ali Maas relishes return to home-town Horsham for gig with husband, Whitesnake's Micky Moody

Maas and Moody play Horsham’s The REC Rooms on November 10 (doors 7.30pm) – a hometown gig for Ali Maas who grew up in Horsham.

The duo brings Ali together with her husband Micky Moody whose busy career has included Whitesnake, Juicy Lucy, Snafu, Frankie Miller’s Full House, Roger Chapman and The Moody Marsden Band.

“I grew up in Horsham and left home and went to college in Chichester,” Ali says. She would love to see anyone at the gig who remembers her from her time at Horsham’s Millais School in the early 80s.

“Horsham was fantastic. I was glad to get out and spread my wings eventually, but I had a great time in the town. I thought Horsham was pretty rock ‘n’ roll back then in its own way. When I was growing up there in the 70s and 80s, everybody loved their music. I feel very nostalgic about it. I think the last time I performed in Horsham was at the Queens Head when I was about 16 with my mates from college.”

Ali and Micky have worked together for nearly five years now: “It started with me fronting the Micky Moody Band which he had just reinvented. We started writing and we formed our own band.”

Their song-writing venture has since evolved into the album Black And Chrome, released in September 2016 on the Armadillo record label.

“We just seemed to gel creatively. We have got a lot of mutual interests in music. We both love a lot of different types of music. There is no real stuck-in-the-mud about the genres. We write songs in the genres and styles that we like writing in, and the result was an album that was quite eclectic in styles. The new album now will be slightly more cohesive in style, slightly more rock. Hopefully it will be out early next year. We are really pleased with it. We have got into our groove more and found our sound. There are still blues and rock influences in it, but there is also a lot of me and Micky, our idiosyncrasies.”

They married in April last year – and Ali would thoroughly recommend working with your spouse.

“It just crept up on us! We are best mates as well, and working together just works really well. Sense of humour comes into it significantly. Our house is a bit of a competition to see who is the funniest. He quite often wins. But it is just good fun, a love of sport and music and beer and healthy food. It is all just a good combination!”

Tickets from the venue.

https://www.visithorsham.co.uk/business/the-rec-rooms

