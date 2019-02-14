10 things coming up in Chichester

Things you wouldn't want to miss...

1 Music. The Sixteen, along with their orchestra, are touring Monteverdi’s Vespers this month including a visit to Chichester Cathedral on February 14. It comes as the group celebrates its 40th anniversary, as spokeswoman Joanna Peskett explains: “In May 1979, a group of singers and instrumentalists, brought together and conducted by Harry Christophers, gave their first concerts as The Sixteen.”

2 Music. The Bersted Boys will be offering a Valentine-themed night of Amour in Studio 1 at The Regis Centre on Saturday, February 23 at 8pm. James Etheridge, Michael Gattrell and Will Hackett are promising to sweep you off your feet and whisk you away on a “sea of stunning harmonies… a romantic menu of timeless classics spanning decades of pop, jazz and musical theatre.”

3 Festival. Brighton Science Festival has packed this February half-term with a full programme of events, workshops and shows for young people which showcase the “wonderful world of science” (February 16-24). Visit www.brightonscience.com for full listings and tickets.

4 Theatre. Ghost – The Musical returns to the UK with dates including Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday-Saturday, February 19-23. Famous first as the double Academy Award winning movie starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, the story now comes offered as a musical with book by Bruce Joel Rubin and score by Dave Stewart and Glenn Ballad. Walking back to their apartment late one night a tragic encounter sees Sam murdered and his beloved girlfriend Molly alone, in despair and utterly lost. But with the help of Oda Mae Brown, a phony storefront psychic, Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger…

5 Theatre. The Full Monty, Mayflower, Southampton, February 11-16. The tale of six out-of-work, impover-ished steelworkers from Sheffield with nothing to lose took the world by storm and has become one of Britain’s most successful shows.

6 Music. Back To The Sixties celebrates its tenth anniversary this year. The event brings together six bands numbering around 35 musicians on February 16 at Riverside Caravan Centre, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Tickets, priced £12.50 are available from Riverside on 01243 865823 and also GB Music at Aldwick Road 07795 566801. The line-up features solo performer Dave Harris, The Southbeats, Johnny Devlin and The Detours and The Fenmen.

7 Film. Viceroy’s House is a 2017 British-Indian historical drama directed by Gurinder Chadha and written by Paul Mayeda Berges, Moira Buffini and Chadha. It is the next screening in the Harting Film Night series on Thursday, February 14 at 7 for 7.30pm. www.hartinghall.org.

8 Theatre. John Partridge and Charlie Stemp lead the cast in Tom Stoppard’s Rough Crossing, with songs and music by André Previn, at Chichester Festival Theatre from February 11-16. Two famous but desperate playwrights (John Partridge and Matthew Cottle) are stuck in an ocean liner headed for New York, feverishly trying to rehearse their latest show before reaching land and opening night....

9 Theatre. Multi-award-winning company Out of Chaos return to the Mill Studio at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Thursday to Friday, February 14 to 15 with Unmythable, a critically-acclaimed barrel of legendary laughs and mythological mayhem. One show. Three actors. All the Greek myths. Tickets on 01483 440000.

10 Music. Chichester Jazz Club welcomes the Tommaso Starace and Dave O’Higgins Harmonyless Quartet to The Pallant Suite, Freemason’s Hall, 7 South Pallant, Chichester on Friday, February 15. Tickets on 01243 775888.