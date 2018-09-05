10 things coming up in Chichester!

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Theatre. Charles Edwards, Patricia Hodge and Paul Jesson star in Copenhagen by Michael Frayn in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre until September 22.

2 Theatre. The Bognor Institute of Laughter presents its first comedy play Bognor Sunshine Today, a recreation of a fictitious local TV news programme. Despite all the efforts of its glamorous presenter, Amanda Forthright, the evening bulletin goes horribly wrong… Friday, August 31 – Regis Centre, Bognor Regis.

3 Art. The little art gallery in West Wittering is hosting a mixed show running until September 28, Celebration of Summer II. Artists exhibiting include Paddy Martin, Gaye Clear, Jenny Thorpe, Isabel Dodson, Debora Richards, Ashley Jones, Shazia Mahmoud, Richard Whincop, Frances Knight, Polly Dutton, Julian Marshall, Carolyn Bates, Linda Vine, Chris Gilbert, Nicola Rose, Maggie Cochrane, Sandra Isard together with glasswork by Karen Ongley Snook, jewellery by Jonquil Tongue, Jennifer Ann and Sylvia Tompkinson, ceramics by Claudi Barratt, Jan Lewis Cadogan and Francisca Blackburne.

4 Music. Blues singer Olivia Stevens will perform Bella, her personal tribute to three music legends – Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Amy Winehouse – at the Chichester Inn on Saturday, September 8, in association with Time Machine Records. Doors 8pm. Tickets £10 on 01243 783185.

5 Art. Artist Diane Maclean instantly felt the warmth and the welcome when she first visited Chichester Cathedral. She is hoping the qualities are reflected in Thresholds, her exhibition of large-scale sculptures in the cathedral, on show until Sunday, September 30 with free entry.

6 Theatre. The next Last Friday Concert will feature a musical Chichester family at St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester, on Friday August 31, starting at 7.30pm. The Luc family will be playing piano and cello works by Beethoven, Brahms, Chopin, Rachmaninov and Martinu and will include an arrangement of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue for piano duet. Anva (father) is a piano tuner and Yuriko (mother) teaches Japanese and the piano. Imy and Maria are at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. Kenji is studying at Chetham’s.

7 Music. Folk duo Jon Whitley and Jay LaBouchardiere, who perform under the name Ninebarrow, are amazed just how quickly things have taken off for them – a great vindication of the decision to give up the day jobs. Nominated for the coveted Horizon award (Best Emerging Act) at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, they head to Selsey Folk & Music Club’s a Feast of Folk on Saturday, September 1 when they will be supported by Sally Ironmonger (doors and bar open at 6.30pm for 7pm at The Selsey Centre.

8 Art. West Sussex artist Clive McBain is celebrating 20 years of exhibitions at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery with a new show at the gallery running until September 9. “At this celebration I will be exhibiting over 40 represent-ational paintings, work done over a period of five years. Joining me will be my daughter Tabitha exhibiting her beautiful and highly-decorative paintings in The Foyer Gallery.”

9 Music. Hannah Trigwell, the YouTube sensation, guitarist, singer and songwriter, who is about to release her debut album of original songs, Red, will be performing at The Brunswick, Brighton on September 5.

10 Art. Virginia Woolf, an exhibition inspired by her writings, runs until September 16 at Pallant House Gallery, Chichester. This major touring exhibition, featuring 80 female artists from 1854 to the present day, has at its heart the pioneering writings of novelist Virginia Woolf.

