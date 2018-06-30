10 events coming up at the Festival of Chichester

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Music. Tuesday, July 3, 1.10pm. International Piano: Victor Ryabchikov, Chichester Cathedral, PO19 1PX. Acclaimed Russian pianist Victor Ryabchikov brings his exquisite touch to a delightful programme of Rachmaninov, including Moment Musique, Glinka, Two Nocturnes and Beethoven’s Andante Favori among other favourites. Victor has enchanted audiences from the Peterhoff Great Palace in St Petersburg to London’s Wigmore Hall.

2 Music. Thursday, July 5, 2.30-3.30pm. Spanish Guitars, Linda Kelsall-Barnett, Jubilee Hall, New Park Community Centre, New Park Road, Chichester, PO19 7XY. Linda Kelsall-Barnett and Zoe Barnett present an hour of Spanish guitar music, playing historic and modern instruments, with a variety of solos and duos including works by Sor, Llobet, Manuel de Falla and Turina. Tickets £10; students and children £5. Disabled access.

3 Music. Saturday, June 30, 7.45pm. Both Alike In Majesty, NMH with the Consort of Viols, Boxgrove Priory, Church Lane, Boxgrove, PO18 0ED. NMH, a choir of outstanding professional singers, presents music from Two Elizabethan Ages. A rare opportunity to hear 16th century music authentically performed by a glorious, unique blend of voices and viols, alongside contemporary choral classics by British composers. Featuring music by Byrd, Gibbons, Tavener, Walton, Britten and Rutter.

4 Music. Monday, July 2, 7.30pm. A Royal Summer, St Richard Singers & Musicians, St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester, PO19 7AD. An all-out celebration of two of England’s most loved composers, George Frederic Handel and Henry Purcell.

5 Music. Thursday, July 5, 7.30pm. Dvorak’s New World With Worthing Symphony Orchestra And Kosmos Ensemble, Chichester Cathedral.

6 Music. Saturday, June 30, 7.30pm. The Azure Main, Hampshire Recorder Sinfonia, St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Whyke, Chichester, PO19 7AD. Reflections on our sea-bound island heritage. Traditional and contemporary water music and words to inspire and delight. HRS festival fundraiser for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chichester.

7 Talk. Tuesday, July 3, 7pm. A Celebration Of The English Language, Chichester Writers’ Circle, Chichester Library, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QJ. Chichester Writers’ Circle has existed for more than 30 years. We share a common interest in improving our technique within a friendly group and we meet monthly to offer each other constructive support and encouragement. Meetings comprise a mixture of outside speakers, workshops and appraisal of members’ work in progress. Admission free.

8 Talk. Saturday, June 30, 6-7pm. An Evening with Kate Mosse, Talks At Six, Jubilee Hall, New Park Centre, Chichester, PO19 7XY. Kate Mosse, our well-known Chichester author, will talk about her writings and recently-published book, The Burning Chambers. Kate hosts the pre and post-performance interview series at Chichester Festival Theatre. Admission free, with donations to the Parkinson’s Society. Disabled access.

9 Talk. Pardon & Peace – A Critical Relationship: talk and Q&A with Nicholas Frayling, Dean Emeritus of Chichester Cathedral, Thursday 5 July 2018, 7pm at County Hall, West Street, Chichester.

10 Talk. Friday, June 29, 12 noon. Louis De Bernières Lunchtime Talk, Vicars’ Hall, Chichester Cathedral Close, Chichester, PO19 1EJ. Join the internationally-acclaimed author Louis de Bernières discussing his latest book, The Dust That Falls From Dreams, a powerful story of love and war set in the early 20th century. His much-loved story Captain Corelli’s Mandolin has become a modern classic and was made into a major feature film. Tickets £6. Disabled access.

