Music and art meet in Catherine Barnes/Daphne Casdagli Chichester programme

Music and art combine in an important element running throughout the second half of this year’s Festival of Chichester.

A joint exhibition of paintings by Catherine Barnes and prints by Daphne Casdagli at the Oxmarket Gallery from July 2-14 will also see the two artists sponsoring a significant programme of recitals.

Having exhibited in London and Europe since the 1980s and in Chichester for the past decade, Catherine is well established in the area. She and Daphne found they had much in common and that their work was complementary.

This prompted a successful joint exhibition in London’s Bankside Gallery in 2017.

Now comes the Chichester exhibition where Daphne’s figurative and landscape prints will hang alongside Catherine’s paintings of abstract landscapes, “shorescapes” and her “museum” series based on ancient Greek figures.

Both artists trained in the 1970s, Catherine at Camberwell School of Arts and Crafts and Goldsmiths’ College, while Daphne studied at the Sorbonne and the Royal College of Art.

Both have taught in higher education while continuing to paint, print and exhibit,

For Chichester, they will bring in music – a series of recitals by professional musicians performing within the appropriately intimate venue of the converted 12th-century church with its excellent acoustics.

“Daphne and I have a large space, with the John Rank Gallery, the Wilson Studio and the lobby for our combined show.

“Paintings, drawings and prints will surround the 1910 Bechstein piano so audiences will be able to enjoy the concerts we are promoting, perhaps dwelling on the works exhibited, thus receiving a dual aesthetic experience.”

Returning after sell-out recitals promoted by Catherine in 2014 and 2016 will be soprano Jacquelyn Fugelle with a programme of love songs, accompanied by Christopher Johnston, and the following week, Tom Bullard, baritone, will be performing Schubert’s Die schöne Müllerin, accompanied by John Paul Ekins.

“We are delighted to welcome pianist, composer and broadcaster David Owen Norris to perform with cellist Joseph Spooner, considering England through the ears of familiar and less well-known composers, with exquisite song settings, folk melodies and a grandiose Romantic sonata.”

Making full use of the Oxmarket’s 1910 Bechstein will be Angela Zanders, international performer and lecturer at the University of Chichester, with a programme of 20th century and contemporary work inspired by the prints of Daphne Casdagli and the paintings of Catherine Barnes.

“In this festival within a festival we will be welcoming the astounding classical/jazz pianist John Law, presenting original compositions and new versions of tunes from the jazz repertoire, merging classical sensitivity and form with jazz harmonies and rhythm.

“Nicholas Gleed (piano) is joining the long-established chamber music partnership of Graham Elliott (cello) and Michael Sullivan (violin), performing piano trios by Haydn, Mozart and culminating in Beethoven’s Archduke trio.

“Bringing her modern double manual harpsichord from her music room to the Oxmarket, Sylvia Ellison will be giving a lunchtime performance, comparing her instrument with the 1910 Bechstein in works including Bach, Scarlatti and Martinů.”

Tickets for all the concerts are available from the Oxmarket 01243 779103 or from the Festival box office http://www.thenovium.org/boxoffice.

In a free concert, Christopher Johnston will be playing work by the Russian jazz composer Nikolai Kapustin and showcasing performances by his talented pupils.

Catherine added: “Music has always been an integral part of both Daphne’s and my creative activity of respectively printmaking and painting.

“We have a great opportunity to sponsor this series of recitals and concerts in the Oxmarket with the piano in the centre of the hall and our works looking on.

“We hope it will add to the listeners’ enjoyment and truly reflect the Oxmarket’s role as the venue in the heart of the city that is a centre for all arts. With such good acoustics and spacious high ceilings it is made for music: this ancient church would have resounded to music and songs, hymns and the litany for centuries. I can imagine the colour on the walls and the choir.

“When we have put on recitals before I felt that the walls themselves come alive. The arts speak to us through the ages, touching our emotions.”

The exhibition opens on Tuesday, July 2 and runs to Sunday, July 14 (closed on Monday 8) 10am-4.30pm with free entry and easy disabled access.

The recitals are on:

Wednesday, July 4, 12.30pm: Jacquelyn Fugelle and Christopher Johnston, £10.

Friday, July 5, 7.30pm: Angela Zanders, £12.

Saturday, July 6, 7.30pm: John Law, £12.

Sunday, July 7, 4pm: Christopher Johnston and pupils (free, suitable for children).

Wednesday, July 10, 7.30pm: Joseph Spooner and David Owen Norris, £15.

Thursday, July, 11, 12.30pm: Sylvia Ellison, £10.

Thursday July, 11, 7.30pm: Sullivan, Elliott, Gleed Piano Trio, £12.

Friday July, 12, 12.30pm: Tom Bullard and John Paul Ekins, £10.

Full details of each programme are on www.oxmarket.com.

