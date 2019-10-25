Molly Tuttle headlines The Haunt in Brighton

Molly Tuttle will headline The Haunt in Brighton on October 31.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “The 26-year-old singer-songwriter and multi-award winning guitarist has been on an upward trajectory since the release of her debut album, When You're Ready.

“An electrifying live performer, Tuttle was most recently asked by Brandi Carlile to join her on stage at Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Carlile then extended an invitation for Tuttle to join her to be part of the all-star, all-woman historic jam that featured country legend Dolly Parton at Newport Folk.

“Graced with a clear, true voice and a keen melodic sense, Tuttle has become a word-of-mouth sensation for her incredible flatpicking guitar technique and exhilarating live performances both here and abroad.

“She began performing at a young age and moved to Nashville four years ago, broadening her musical tastes and building her musical community.

“Now fronting her own band, she continues to break boundaries and garner the respect of her peers, while selling out shows in the US and UK. With When You're Ready, Tuttle debuted with a collection of genre-defying, personal songs that prove that she's more than just a virtuoso.”

