Merlin star Alexander Vlahos will feature in film shot in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

Alexander Vlahos will be playing the leader of a mental-health support group in a short film set to shoot in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

Alexander, who played Philippe, Duke of Orléans in Versailles (Canal + ) and the adult druid Mordred in Merlin (BBC), will be joining the cast of Phoenix Rising Media’s Striativus.

The film tells the story of Kacey, an unemployed, recently-single and grieving chemist who devises a drastic plan to stop her feeling of loneliness.

The film’s writer Chantelle Victoria Dickson said: “Striativus is a story that’s so close to my heart.

“I believe its themes of empathy, loneliness and finding ourselves through others is something that we can all relate to.

“Kacey is such an incredible character, an empath who always strives to find the light in the darkness and use that to enlighten those around her. I’m incredibly excited to see it come to life, even if it is a tad surreal to see my words become reality.”

PJ Saysell-Rosales, who is producing and directing the film, says: “This is a big step forward for our company and opens up opportunities to produce bigger projects.”

Phoenix Rising Media’s previous film, Malefaction, was nominated for awards at Aesthetica Short Film Festival – the largest celebration of short films in Europe and was invited to play at the This Is England film festival in France.

Phoenix Rising Media Ltd was established in 2017 and producers narrative films for theatrical release.

