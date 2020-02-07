Meridian Music offer two concerts up at Christ Church, Chichester

Organiser Louise Russell said: “These concerts are a development from the tea-time concerts held over the past year on Sundays, which are now going to be changes to Saturdays after the first concert in February which will be held on Sunday, February 9.

“This concert will be held at the later time of 5.30pm and will be a full-length concert with interval – and will end around 7.30pm. The later time will give the church membership a chance to come, which is difficult for them at the earlier time.

“We also have the go-ahead for a full length concert on a Saturday, April 18 and this will replace the Sunday tea-time concerts because the Saturdays will attract a more complete audience.

“These concerts are designed to provide a valuable on-going platform experienced for local amateur musicians and singers which is something that I have been been doing since October 1997 when I held my first concert Music Through the Ages at the Chapel – Bishop Otter College.”

Louise went on to produce monthly concerts at Edes House from 1997 to 2005 – popular because they involved students from the university and members of the community, performing alongside a professional performer or two.

Louise has now produced concerts and shows involving both amateurs and professionals at different venues from Chichester, Bognor, Bosham, Nutbourne, Emsworth.

Since 2006, Louise has been running choirs in Emsworth and currently runs the Emsworth Meridian Singers on Friday evenings between 7pm and 9pm. Members of that group will be performing at these two concerts, alongside musicians from the Pallant Piano Group, which meets in Tangmere every first Sunday of the month. These conccerts are all free entry.

“Christ Church has been very supportive of these events and enjoy having us perform there for their benefit – and it also benefits the performers in giving them plenty of opportunities to perform in front of audiences.

“The standard is high because they all regularly attend groups and societies whilst training with professional tutors based at Chichester University or they regularly perform concerts for charity in their own right.

“Please come and see us perform on Sunday, February 9.”

www.emsworthmeridiansingers.org.uk; www.louiserussellartist.org.uk