Melbourne’s “finest genre-busting band” The Cat Empire plays Brighton

Melbourne’s “finest genre-busting, multi-platinum selling band” The Cat Empire plays Brighton’s Concorde 2 on Saturday, March 14.

Spokesman Ian Cheek said: “Known far and wide as one of the world’s greatest party bands, their colourful, genre-bending music, shipped across the globe in traveller’s backpacks, seems at home almost anywhere.

“Following the enormous success of their seventh chart-topping album, Stolen Diamonds, released in February 2019, which debuted in the top 20 in 16 countries around the globe, the band return with an impressive array of dates for March 2020 in the UK and Spain.

“Difficult to describe and impossible to categorise, The Cat Empire’s reputation is built upon a chaotic and fiercely uplifting live performance, one that saw them complete 120 live shows across the world last year, playing to a combined audience of more than 600,000.

“Having played multiple night, sold-out shows across the UK at venues such as London’s Roundhouse and the prestigious Royal Albert Hall, the band are keen to take their fans on a journey back to where it all began, playing the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire followed by dates in Brighton, Cambridge, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and Oxford. They then head to Spain to play a number dates, where they have crowds of devoted fans following their every move.

“The previous 12 months have been busy for The Cat Empire: multiple sold-out tours across Europe, America and Australia; acclaimed side projects and collaborations; and a campaign that saw them release one song per month from Stolen Diamonds across 2018-2019, drawing ecstatic responses from critics and fans alike.”

