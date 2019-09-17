Meet the doggie stars in this year's Bognor panto

The successful applicants to play the role of Toto in the pantomime The Wizard of Oz in Bognor’s Alexandra Theatre this Christmas are Taffy and Winnie.

The doggie duo will share the role, ensuring that neither gets 'dog tired' during the run.

Winnie

Director Bev Berridge said: "I was hugely impressed with the standard of canine talent at the audition last Monday and it was a tricky decision to make.

“However, Taffy and Winnie just pipped the others to the post by combining the cute factor with first class on-stage discipline and professionalism (no puddles, nice with children and good at chasing wicked witches on cue).

“I predict great theatrical futures for them both. My thanks to all the dogs and their owners who came along.”

The pantomime The Wizard of OZ plays at the Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis, from Wednesday, December 11-Friday, January 4. Tickets: 01243 861010 or http://www.regiscentre.co.uk.

