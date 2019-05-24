Meet Eliza von Poppins at the Brighton Fringe!

Eliza von Poppins flies into Brighton to help you become practically perfect in every way…

Founder of London’s What Would Julie Do? cabaret series, Rosie Williamson brings her debut solo show to Brighton Fringe for five performances. You can catch her over the late May Bank Holiday weekend from May 23-27 at The Warren.

Rosie said: “A Practically Perfect Guide to Living brings together show tunes and self-help in a Julie Andrews-inspired life coaching workshop. Your singing host, Eliza von Poppins invites you to visualise your dreams, practise gratitude by singing about your Favourite Things, and learn Julie’s mantras: Find the fun, and snap, the job’s a game!

“Your steps to perfection are as simple as Do-Re-Mi until Eliza’s pesky parrot umbrella starts causing havoc. Is Ms von Poppins really who she says she is? And…how do you solve a problem like self-loathing?”

Eliza von Poppins presents…A Practically Perfect Guide to Living had its first work in progress showing as part of the John Thaw Initiative Mental Health Season at The Actors Centre, London, in 2018.

This semi-autobiographical piece explores grief, perfectionism and how finding a guru might help you find your dream, Rosie says.

“I’m excited for Eliza von Poppins to be having her first outing at Brighton Fringe…look out for her roaming the Lanes with a not so magical carpet bag and best pal: a life-sized cardboard cut-out of Julie Andrews!”

The show is at The Warren, Victoria Gardens, Brighton.

