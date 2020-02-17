McGoldrick, McCusker and Doyle offer Emsworth date

At the tender age of six promoter Mark Ringwood’s son William spotted the potential of musician Michael McGoldrick who performs in Emsworth on Thursday, February 20.

“We were at the finals of the BBC Young Folk Musician of the Year Awards in London and William turned to me and said that’s the man whose going to win!” Marks recalls.

“He was right!

“Fast forward nearly 30 years and McGoldrick has gone on to work with some of the most famous musicians in the world including Mark Knopfler, Eddi Reader and Capercaillie. Renowned as a pipe and whistle player, he got together in 2007 with fellow musicians John McCusker, and John Doyle, and the trio has trail-blazed through the folk world with many concert and festival appearances, and several highly-acclaimed recordings.

“The three musicians perform in Emsworth Baptist Church and are the first in a series of three concerts featuring Scottish and Irish musicians in the same venue.

“They’re followed by Blazin’ Fiddles (March 5) and Aly Bain & Phil Cunningham (March 21). Their concert starts at 8pm.”

