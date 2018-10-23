Marlipins Museum in Shoreham hosts children’s archaeology day

Children can delve into the world of archaeology and have their own finds investigated.

Marlipins Museum in Shoreham is holding a children’s archaeology day on Saturday, October 27, from 10.45am to 1pm.

The half-term holiday activity is suitable for those aged four to ten and will be run by ‘Aunty Dot’.

Liza McKinney, from Friends of Marlipins Museum, said: “Children, if you have got some finds from the beach, the Downs, your garden or anywhere, bring them along and put them under Aunty Dot’s microscope. You will be able to view them close-up and find out what they are.

“There will be opportunities to find out how archaeologists dig up items from the past and have a go themselves. There will be a timeline on the Ages of Man from the beginning to the present.

“Archaeology is a lot more fun when you can do it yourself with a bit of help.”

The children will be able to learn how to make their own mosaic, like the Romans did, and view some cave paintings before making one of their own to take home.

The day is free for Friends of Marlipins Museum members and £2 for non-members. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, telephone Liza on 01273 462233 or email elizabeth.mckinney@ntlworld.com

