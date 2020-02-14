Mariah Carey to headline Brighton & Hove Pride this summer

Brighton & Hove Pride, the UK’s biggest Pride festival, have confirmed global superstar Mariah Carey, GLAAD Award recipient and the best-selling female artist of all time, will headline FABULOSO Pride In The Park on Saturday 1st August.

Paul Kemp, director of Brighton & Hove Pride, said: “You just need to google ‘biggest female artist’ of all time & Mariah Carey is at the top of that list with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (18 self-penned), more than any solo artist in history.

“Internationally recognised as a media figure who has consistently used their platform to support and advance LGBTQ+ equality and acceptance, Mariah Carey received the GLAAD Ally Award is 2016. Through her music and outspoken support, Carey has inspired and empowered countless LGBTQ+ fans across the globe. She is a long-time ally and friend to the LGBTQ+ community who has worked tirelessly to move acceptance and inclusion forward.

“As the most recently announced inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and with her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, the achievements and accolades for Mariah Carey are almost too many to mention – Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for songwriting, the BMI Icon Award for Songwriting, Billboard’s “Top Female Artist of All Time,”Billboard's "Artist of the Decade" Award, Billboard’s “Icon Award,” and the World Music Award for "World's Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium” among others!

“Mariah is truly the template of the modern pop performer and will perform at the two-day FABULOSO Pride in the Park on Saturday 1st August and we are delighted that this performance will mark the first time they have ever performed at a Pride event in the world.

Paul added; “We are beyond thrilled that Mariah is joining our LGBTQ+ celebrations for our 30th anniversary. Mariah is a staunch LGBTQ+ ally and having her perform at Pride really helps us highlight our campaigning for LGBTQ+ equality to a global audience.

“Mariah is headlining the main stage but there are loads more artist announcements to come. Watch this space for more great LGBTQ+ performers and allies over the coming weeks.”

“2020 is the 30th anniversary of Brighton & Hove Pride culminating in a weekend of campaigning, celebrating and fundraising for LGBTQ+ and community projects in Brighton & Hove over 1st & 2nd August 2020. Pride is a celebration of how far we have come but it is also an ongoing campaign for those marginalised communities at home and abroad who still suffer persecution on a daily basis. Our fundraising events will ensure that we continue to raise vital funds for our local LGBTQ+ and community projects.”

