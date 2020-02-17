London Bridge Trio thrill Funtington Music Group audience

REVIEW BY Chris Linford

The Funtington Music Group were thrilled with the performance that the London Bridge Trio gave on 12 February at the University of Chichester. This was the first visit of the Trio and it certainly won’t be its last!

The concert opened with Haydn’s Piano Trio in F Sharp Minor, and the Trio interpreted this delightful piece with variety, personality and sparkling invention. Daniel Tong [piano] gave a stunning performance, his virtuosity apparent right from the beginning. The Trio played the Adagio Cantabile with a mixture of introspection and restrained elegance which fitted the music perfectly.

The second piece was the Piano Trio in D Minor by Faure. This starts with a melody led by the cello which was beautifully played by Kate Gould. She produced a rich, generous and often passionate sound which added some wonderful emotional momentum to the music.

The London Bridge Trio then, after the interval, played Beethoven’s Piano Trio in B Flat Major Opus 97, the Archduke. This was Beethoven’s last piano Trio and is probably his best. The Trio produced a beautiful and well-balanced tone, with a noticeable dedication to perfection. In the Archduke, Beethoven allows each instrument its own individuality, which the musicians interpreted so effectively that their brilliant performance as a Trio was memorable. It was certainly much appreciated by the audience.

Both the violinist, David Adams and the cellist Kate Gould are string musicians of equal exceptional ability, and along with such a virtuosic pianist as Daniel Tong, the result was a masterpiece of elegance, lyric beauty, spiritual serenity, and at the end a joyful yet heroic finale.

The Chairman of the Funtington Music Group, Chris Hough, said, “This was a marvellous concert. The Trio gave us sensitive and insightful performances and showed real virtuosity throughout the concert, with wonderful performances of the music of three very different composers. It was an evening to cherish.”

Further details of the Funtington Music Group can be obtained from the Membership Secretary, Mrs Elizabeth Brooks, on 01 243 378900.

