Littlehampton Museum opens ‘town’s attic’ for 90th anniversary

Over the 90 years since Littlehampton Museum first opened its doors, around 30,000 different objects have been donated by the communit

The archives are a bit like the town’s attic, gathering evidence of Littlehampton’s past and a lot more besides.

A face you may recognise? Lucy Ashby certainly does! Picture: Derek Martin DM1880805a

The museum, at Manor House, Church Street, Littlehampton, is now home to myriad items ranging from gas cookers to rare archaeological discoveries, all incredibly well organised.

To celebrate the 90th anniversary, the museum team wanted to give a taste of this eclectic mix, so they brought out as much of the collection as they could to form a new exhibition, Opening Littlehampton’s Attic.

It is the largest number of objects ever to be displayed in an exhibition at the museum.

Ian Buckland, chairman of Littlehampton Town Council’s community resources committee, said: “This is a fantastic way to celebrate the museum’s birthday.

Exhibitions officer Lucy Ashby with some of the pictures on display. Picture: Derek Martin DM1880807a

“This exhibition is filled to the brim with weird and wonderful things.”

Staff at the museum, which first opened its doors back in 1928, are throwing a birthday party on Saturday, August 11, at 10.30am, featuring crafts, games and cake.

To complement the display, museum curator Alexander Woodward will be hosting a special session on Saturday, August 18, at 11am, looking at the archives in more detail and showcasing even more items so visitors ‘can get up close and personal’.

Opening Littlehampton’s Attic runs until Friday, September 7. Visit www.littlehamptonmuseum.co.uk for more information.

A mantrap made from iron DM1880823a

-----

Littlehampton poppy walk designed as fun way to learn about the fallen

Angmering shop The Enchanted Florist shortlisted for award after whirlwind ten months

Superb Littlehampton artists deserve recognition

A remarkable bicorne hat on display in Opening Littlehampton's Attic DM1880812a