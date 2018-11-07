Littlehampton charity Jamie’s Wish plans Christmas crafts and gifts fair

Jamie’s Wish Trust will be holding a charity Christmas craft and gift fair to raise money for its Wish Boxes for children with cancer.

The annual fair will be at St Mary’s Church hall, Church Street, Littlehampton, on Saturday, November 17, from 10am to 4pm.

There will be 16 stalls selling a range of gifts and crafts, as well as refreshments and a raffle.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the contents of the personally-tailored Wish Boxes that Jamie’s Wish sends to children and young people with cancer.

Sue Allen, charity administrator, said: “These Wish Boxes are sent to provide a little joy and distraction to the children as they battle this cruel disease.”

The idea for the Wish Box came from Jamie Buckfield, who often talked about helping others battling cancer before he died in 2007 aged 20. Jamie’s Wish Trust, set up in Jamie’s memory, is based in Littlehampton and sends Wish Boxes across England and Wales, to children and young adults up to the age of 25.

Receiving a Wish Box means so much to young people living with cancer. It brings a joy that is hard to express in words and the gifts and treats inside bring a smile to the faces of those lucky enough to receive one.

Sue said the charity, based at 3 Church Street, is delighted to receive messages from the parents telling them what a difference a Wish Box has made.

One recent message said the recipient had not left the house for weeks, except for hospital, but she was so over the moon with her Wish Box, she even left the house to play with her friend with the things.

Another said their child was tired and looking a little pale from his intensive treatment but his smile came back when he opened his Wish Box.

The message continued: “He is absolutely over the moon and has been playing with the Grossery Gangs already and looking forward to playing the game with his brother after school.

“The elephant blanket is something he will treasure for years to come and will provide him with comfort on hospital stays.

“I’m so touched and really emotional at your kindness and that you’ve taken the time to choose his favourite things. It means such a lot.”

If you are looking for Christmas gifts, or just enjoy local craft, pop along on November 17 and support this small local charity.

Visit www.jamieswish.co.uk for more information.

