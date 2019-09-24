Leconfield Singers offer autumn concert in Petworth

The Leconfield Singers offer their autumn concert on Saturday, September 28 at Sacred Heart Church in Petworth.

Singers chairman Jeannie Whitman Esdaile said: “This is a favourite venue for the choir as we enjoy singing in the intimate setting and delicate acoustics there. Having performed in three enormous churches in Brittany, where the acoustics and distances are very challenging, our performance at home in The Sacred Heart is where we sing with a great strength and confidence!

“We do hope that you will join us that evening where the promised wow factor comes from the unique choice of music and the amazing vocal talent of over 60 singers led by our talented and dedicated choir director Graham Wili, supported by the sensational organist Philip Scriven who never ceases to amaze an audience with his incredible skills on the organ!

“With a 6pm start this could prove to be a very enjoyable evening as there will be plenty of time to book a table for dinner or drinks afterwards at a local pub! We will once again have drinks during the interval at The Angel next door to the church.”

The programme will include: Missa Brevis in D by Mozart; O Jesu Christ, meins Lebens Licht, JS Bach; Abendlied, J Rheinberger; Geistliches Lied, Brahms; Cantique de Jean Racine, G Faure; Bogoroditsye Dyevo, S Rachmaninov; Pie Jesu, Brian Knowles; and O Magnum Mysterium, M Lauridsen.

