Just Write the Damn Book, says Penelope!

Do you dream of writing a book? Why haven’t you written your book yet?

Penelope Jane Whiteley will be offering some answers when she runs a workshop in Emsworth, entitled Just Write the Damn Book.

Penelope explained: “I run a variety of other courses including The Complete Make-over, which includes everything that women over 55 would like to make over, as well as lifestyle travel and retreats to Italy.”

Penelope added: “Do you want to share family history with future generations? Do you want to give your business more visibility? Have you always wanted to call yourself a published author?

“Writing a book isn’t easy but all you need to know to begin the process is where to start and what the logical steps are to follow. We show you where to start, what your logical steps are and how to finish! Join us for this workshop and begin your writing process.”

Workshops are at Emsworth Community Centre, Friday evening October 25, 6pm to 8pm; Saturday, October 26, 9am to 5pm; and Sunday, October 27, 9am to 5pm.

“Contact us for tickets at www.penelopewhiteley.com/contact or on 07453 786041. Bring your notebook and pencils or your PC. Workbook, snacks and lunch are provided.”

