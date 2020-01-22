James Bond screenwriter to speak in Chichester

A screenwriter for new James Bond film No Time To Die is coming to the University of Chichester to talk about his career.

Robert Wade, who has co-written seven (007) Bond films featuring actors Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, will be speaking at the public lecture on Tuesday 11 February.

His catalogue of other films includes the 2003 Bond spoof, Johnny English, as well as action-adventure hits Let Him Have it (1991) and Plunkett and Macleane (1999).

The event, which is open to all, is organised by the University’s department of creative and digital technologies, which frequently invites in famous figures from TV and film to give public talks and masterclasses with students.

Senior lecturer Adam Locks said: “It’s is an enormous privilege to welcome Robert to our University, particularly as we’re just weeks away from the premiere of No Time To Die.

“Robert and his long-time writing partner, Neal Purvis, have been credited as taking Bond out of the 20th century and reinventing him for the 21st. They first wrote for Pierce Brosnan as the gentleman spy and have continued to write for all of Daniel Craig’s films.

“It was on the strength of Plunkett and Macleane that Bond producers offered them the opportunity to write The World is Not Enough, which became the highest grossing entry in the series up until that time.”

The public lecture with Mr Wade is held from 5.45pm at the University’s mitre lecture theatre at its Bishop Otter campus in Chichester, PO19 6PE.

Tickets are free but should be booked in advance by contacting administrator Tracy May at t.may@chi.ac.uk.

For more about the University of Chichester’s department of creative and digital technologies, go to http://www.cdt.co.uk.

Talk with James Bond screenwriter Robert Wade

5:45pm on Tuesday 11 February

Mitre lecture theatre, University of Chichester, Bishop Otter campus, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 6PE