Hugh Bonneville, James Naughtie and Prue Leith line up at Petworth Literary Week

Hugh Bonneville, James Naughtie, Prue Leith, Jenni Murray, George Alagiah, Jenny Eclair and David Suchet are among the big names lining up at Petworth Festival’s Literary Week 2019.
A number of events have sold out already.
Among the highlights will be a visit from Prue Leith, currently in the limelight because of her role on The Great British Bake Off.
Prue has enjoyed a remarkable career over many decades. She has run her own restaurants, catering and cookery school businesses; she has held board memberships of companies such as Halifax, Safeway, Whitbread, Woolworths, and Belmond (ex-Orient Express) Hotels; and pursued a deep involvement with education: she chaired the first of the companies charged with turning round failing state schools and was chairman of the School Food Trust, responsible for the improvement of school food and food education.
For the Petworth Festival she talks to journalist Mandy Morton about her entire, wide-ranging career which has also included publishing 13 cookbooks, a memoir, Relish: My Life on a Plate, and eight novels.
The full programme is:
Saturday, October 26:
Rachel Reeves in conversation with Gerry Foley, 2.30pm, Leconfield Hall
Steve Richards – The Prime Ministers, 5pm, Leconfield Hall
James Naughtie in conversation with Douglas Rae, 7.30pm, Seaford College
Sunday, October 27:
Max Hastings - Chastise: The Dambusters Story, 3pm, Seaford College
Hugh Bonneville in conversation with Olivia Cole, 7.30pm, Seaford College
Monday, October 28 :
Jenni Murray in conversation with Gerry Foley, 12, St Mary’s Church
A N Wilson – Prince Albert, 3pm, St Mary’s Church
George Alagiah – The Burning Land, 7.30pm, St Mary’s (sold out)
Tuesday, October 29:
Steve Jones in conversation with Matthew Stadlen, 12, Leconfield Hall
Vic Marks in conversation with Mark Church, 3pm, Leconfield Hall
Jenny Eclair in conversation with Stewart Collins, 7.30pm, Leconfield Hall
Wednesday, October 30:
Pat Davies and Christian Lamb in conversation with Simon Robinson, 12, Leconfield Hall
Sophia Money-Coutts in conversation with Olivia Cole, 2.30pm, Leconfield Hall
Charles Moore – Margaret Thatcher, 5pm, Leconfield Hall (sold out)
Lynne Truss in conversation with Simon Brett, 7.30pm, Leconfield Hall
Thursday, October 31:
David Whitehouse – Apollo 11: The Whole Story, 12, Leconfield Hall
Tom Holland in conversation with Claire Armitstead, 2.30pm, Leconfield Hall (sold out)
Jonathan Glancey – The Journey Matters, 5pm, Leconfield Hall
Mike Read in conversation with Stewart Collins, 7.30pm, Leconfield Hall
Friday, November 1:
Prue Leith in conversation with Mandy Morton, 12, st Mary’s Church
Jonathan Rugman in conversation with Matthew Stadlen, 2.30pm, St Mary’s Church
Tristram Hunt – V&A: Preserving the past, curating the future, 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church (sold out)
Saturday November 2. Christopher Tugendhat in conversation with Stewart Collins, 12, Leconfield Hall
Amelia Gentleman in conversation with Matthew Stadlen, 2.30pm, Leconfield Hall
David Suchet in conversation with Stewart Collins, 7.30pm, Midhurst Rother College
Sunday November 3:
The Petworth Poetry Breakfast, 11am, Leconfield Hall
Tickets can be bought online at www.petworthfestival.org.uk and on 01798 344576 (Mon to Sat, 10am-1pm).
