How to explore the disused railways of Sussex

David Bathurst will be presenting a talk on exploring the disused railways of Sussex, as part of the Festival of Chichester on Tuesday, July 9 at 7.30pm at Boxgrove Priory.

David explains: “Sussex once boasted a formidable collection of railway lines. Whilst the main towns and cities of Sussex are still well served by train, a great many of the lines that opened during the railway boom of the late nineteenth century have now closed down, several of these in the Beeching era of the 1960s.

“An increasing number have been converted into cycle paths and pedestrian walkways, providing an invaluable leisure facility. There’s still much evidence of the old lines, in the form of old track, bridges, tunnels, station platforms and even station buildings, and exploring these railways therefore puts us in touch with our industrial and transport heritage. Many of these lines pass through quite beautiful countryside, making the tracing and exploring the old lines all the more rewarding and enjoyable. My talk will give a brief overview of all the now defunct railways in Sussex with advice as to which lines are available, either in full or in part, for walking and exploration.”

Music will be provided by the Boxgrove-based a cappella choir Cavatina, singing a variety of unaccompanied songs, many on a transport-related theme. Light refreshments will be available. Admission is free.

