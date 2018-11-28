Guild Care Christmas events include Breakfast with Santa, a Christmas fayre and its 85th anniversary raffle

Tis the season to be jolly and Guild Care is hosting various seasonal events to get people into the festive spirit and help you wrap up the with plenty of cheer.

There is a Christmas fayre on December 8, Breakfast with Santa on December 16 and a bumper Christmas raffle, running until December 14.

Juliet Hinton-Smith, events officer, said: "We have some great Christmas events coming up in the community and we encourage people to come along and join in the fun to help us raise funds for our vital services.

"These events will fill you with joy and get the whole family into the festive spirit."

The Christmas fayre will be at St Paul's in Chapel Road, Worthing, from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, December 8. Browse stalls for Christmas gifts and decorations, enjoy lunch or a hot drink and snack at the café and visit Santa in his grotto for £2.

Meet up with Santa again on Sunday, December 16, from 9am to 11am, when Guild Care is offering a delicious pastry and pancake breakfast at Methold House in North Street, Worthing.

Entry is £7 per child, to include making Christmas decorations, face painting, breakfast and a gift from Santa, plus parents can enjoy food and a hot beverage for £3. All the money raised will support local children and adults in need.

Free parking will be available on site as well as in the streets surrounding the Guild Care Centre.

Celebrate Christmas and Guild Care's big birthday with its 85th anniversary raffle. Tickets are £1 each and the top prize is £250 cash.

Second prize is a spa day and lunch for two at Alexander House Hotel and Utopia Spa in Turners Hill, third prize is an overnight stay at Arden House in Arundel, and fourth prize is afternoon tea at The Grand in Brighton.

Buy tickets from any Guild Care charity shop, any of its services or by calling the fundraising team on 01903 528613. The closing date is Friday, December 14, and the draw will be on Friday, December 21.

Guild Care's events help raise money for its 30-plus community support services for people aged five to 105 living within Worthing and surrounding areas. From dementia support, care homes and community transport to providing carers with a much-needed break, the charity aims to reduce isolation and support people to live well and independently for longer.

Littlehampton band launches food drive for Christmas after being picked up by BBC Music Introducing

Julia Donaldson, author of The Gruffalo, will be patron of Horsham District Year of Culture 2019

Schoolgirl from Small Dole is on a mission to save hedgehogs