Great opportunities for young musicians across West Sussex this June

West Sussex Music is inviting young musicians and singers to audition for the county’s award-winning ensembles.

Spokeswoman Beth Moore said: “Are you a talented young musician aged between 11-18 and playing at Grade 6 level or above, or a singer aged 13 to 18? If so, West Sussex Music would like to hear from you, with auditions taking place every Saturday throughout June

“Bringing together outstanding musical talent from across the county, the West Sussex Music County Ensembles, which include the West Sussex Youth Orchestra, West Sussex Youth Wind Orchestra, West Sussex Youth Choir and the West Sussex Youth Big Band, offer talented young musicians and vocalists the chance to come together to make music at the highest level while meeting like-minded individuals and having fun along the way.

“West Sussex Music is particularly keen to hear from players of double bass, viola, brass and woodwind instruments.”

West Sussex Music assistant head Adam Barker said: “For a young musician there’s nothing quite like performing as part of an orchestra or choir and representing your county on the local and national stage. The West Sussex Music County Ensembles offer advanced singers and musicians unrivalled access to tuition and performance opportunities that are designed to give them the skills to become outstanding performers, whilst also developing musicianship, exploring musical expression and enhancing communication and creativity.

“The West Sussex Music County Ensembles perform regularly in a variety of events at both local and national venues, such as Chichester Cathedral, Worthing Assembly Hall, The Hawth Theatre and Birmingham Symphony Hall, and participate in prestigious national music festivals. Musicians also have the opportunity to go on an overseas concert tour every two years.

“Alongside these prestigious performance opportunities, students benefit from learning from specialist tutors, professional musicians and take part in a variety of exciting trips which in the past have included meeting members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Royal Marines Band and soloists such as Nicola Benedetti.”

West Sussex Music chief executive James Underwood added: “At West Sussex Music, it is central to our mission to safeguard the tradition of orchestral and choral music-making. In order for this to happen it is essential that the County Ensembles continue to grow to include the latest generation of musicians.”

Entry into the County Ensembles is by audition only and West Sussex Music will be holding auditions every Saturday throughout June. Potential candidates are invited to apply online at www.westsussexmusic.co.uk for the opportunity to audition and perform two contrasting pieces. The County Ensembles meet on Saturdays during term time, at The College of Richard Collyer, in Horsham. Potential candidates should be no younger than 11, or 13 for the choir, and no older than 18 in September 2019.

Katie Appleton, member of The West Sussex Youth Choir, said: “Being a member of the choir has been a brilliant experience, whether it’s going on tour to places like Germany and Belgium or getting together to sing with other people. Everyone is so nice and I’ve made so many friends.”

Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery