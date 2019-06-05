Great box office response as 2019 Festival of Chichester gets ever closer

Excellent advance ticket sales are suggesting the 2019 Festival of Chichester will be a festival to remember.

Organisers are reporting an enthusiastic response to the festival 2019 line-up since its unveiling in April at The Novium which is also the Festival of Chichester’s box office.

Running from June 15 to July 14. the seventh Festival of Chichester will offer more than 200 events for summer 2019, combining a brilliant programme of classical music with the best in jazz, blues, folk, rock, pop and world music.

Add thrilling theatre, book events, talks and poetry, exhibitions, walks, tours, cinema, open days and galas and there really is something for everyone, the festival organisers promise.

Festival chairman Phil Hewitt said: “We really are a celebration of Chichester, exactly as the name of our festival promises. As ever we aim at a clean sweep of all the wonderful groups and societies and individuals which makes Chichester such a vibrant and exciting place to be, and more than ever, we feel we have succeeded with this year’s programme. Every year we say ‘This is our best programme so far,’ but it really is true – we just keep on pushing that bar a little bit higher.”

Festival co-ordinator Barry Smith said: “This year’s festival has got off to a flying start after the box office launch at the Novium in April, which brought together festival event organisers, local business sponsors, council officials and performers. Festival patron Dame Patricia Routledge opened the box office with a stirring speech about the importance of the arts in the city’s life.

“Since then, box office staff have reported a big surge in early bookings, with sales exceeding previous years across all the broad spectrum of events, from classical concerts to book talks to gigs to local tours of the city and the harbour.

“It’s fantastic to see the level of support the festival now has within the city and the surrounding area – not to forget all those visitors from the wider region and beyond. We regularly receive inquiries about our events from across the country and even from people planning to visit from abroad.

“The festival committee, together with support from our councils, sponsors and local businesses, has worked hard over the last seven years to establish the festival as an essential date in the calendar for audiences seeking the best in entertainment across a wide range of genres. Whatever their tastes, we’re confident people will find lots to enjoy in this year’s festival – the very best the local community has to offer together with a touch of stardust from national and international performers of the highest calibre.”

Events this year include: Harriet MacKenzie with her Celoniatus Ensemble; the Oculi Ensemble; the Hanover Band; the Minerva Ensemble; Ensemble Reza; Victoria Hislop; Kate Mosse; Louis de Bernieres; and folk musicians Pete Coe and Mary Ann Kennedy. Other musicians include Alan Barnes, Eduardo Niebla and Julian Stringle, plus tributes to George Harrison, to the Beatles, to the Eagles, to the Stones and to Pink Floyd. Another highlight will be the 40th anniversary year from the New Theatre Productions in West Dean Gardens.

Tickets on www.thenovium.org/boxoffice; 01243 816525 or 775888; The Novium, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH.

To join the festival email list for festival information: festivalchichester@gmail.com.

