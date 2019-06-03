Free Worthing family fun day launches Summer of Circus

Worthing Theatres launch their Summer of Circus season with an exciting, activity-filled, free family fun day, alongside two outdoor performances of Belly of the Whale, performed by circus company Ockham’s Razor.

Worthing Theatres launch their Summer of Circus season with an exciting, activity-filled, free family fun day, alongside two outdoor performances of Belly of the Whale, performed by circus company Ockham’s Razor.

Everyone is invited to come along to the family fun day at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, June 8 between 10am and 4pm, with free performances by Ockham’s Razor at 11am and 3pm.

Belly of the Whale sees the performers, like surfers on a wild sea, ride a giant semi-circular see-saw made of wood and steel which creaks and groans as it transforms from a catapult to a gently rocking cradle, a tunnel, and a slide – creating an ever-changing landscape.

The company’s first-ever production, specifically built to be performed outdoors, is choreographed on and around a multifaceted set and features Ockham’s Razor’s signature blend of circus skills and humour.

Workshops with the company are also available. Priced at £5 with limited spaces, they offer participants a chance to step up onto the stage and to have a go on the giant seesaw set.

As well as Ockham’s Razor’s outdoor performances, there will be a host of exciting and interactive activities throughout the day to celebrate the launch of this year’s Summer of Circus.

Amanda O’Reilly, head of culture for Adur & Worthing Councils, said: “Held in the Pavilion Café Bar with magnificent views overlooking the sea, this is a great opportunity to try something different with a variety of fun interactive stands, alongside face painting, a DJ and a free Summer of Circus photo booth so you can take a snap home with you. Poi Passion will be demonstrating and teaching a variety of circus skills throughout the day, including juggling, hula-hooping, diabolo, stilt walking, plate spinning and slacklining, where everyone is encouraged to take part and learn new skills!

“Ockham’s Razor are an internationally recognised aerial theatre company who combine circus and visual theatre to make work that is arresting and entertaining. They specialise in creating physical theatre on original pieces of aerial equipment and create stories from the vulnerability, trust and reliance that exist between people in the air.” Free tickets for Belly of the Whale and the Family Fun Day are available on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk. Time: 10am-4pm.

Belly Of The Whale

Time: 11am and 3pm

Price: Free

Belly Of The Whale Workshops

Time: 11:45am and 3:45pm

Price: £5

Poi Passion Demonstrations and Workshops

10am-10:45am Juggling

11:45am-12-30pm Tight Wire

11:45-12:30 Poi

12:45am - 1:30pm Tight Wire and Hula Hoop

2pm-2:45pm Diabolo

3.30pm-4pm Plate spinning

Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery