January sees the return of the Making Your Mark ukulele programme, run by Southdowns Folk Festival with financial support from the Sussex Community Foundation.

The scheme has been running since June 2018 at Bognor Youth & Community Centre in Westloats Lane and provides free ukulele tuition and performance opportunities for everyone, but in particular providing a valuable vehicle to help combat social isolation amongst older participants.

Roger Nash, from Southdowns Folk Festival, said: “We have been delighted with the continued success of this programme. The first Bognor Regis session for 2020 takes place on Wednesday, January 15, 10.30am at the Westloats Lane Youth & Community Centre. Then, new for 2020, Making Your Mark expands into Selsey with the first session happening on Tuesday, January 21, 10.30am at The Selsey Club in Coxes Road.”

John Bradley, from Selsey Folk & Music Club, who will be helping tutor at the Selsey sessions, added: “It’s really good that Making Your Mark is coming to Selsey, and I know there are a lot of local people who are looking forward to taking part in something which is not only enjoyable but can develop new skills and new opportunities over the next few months.”

There’s more information on Making Your Mark at www.southdownsfolkfest.co.uk where visitors will also find details on the overall 2020 festival including the Southdowns Ukulele Festival.

Festival concert tickets are available at www.regiscentre.co.uk or visit/call the Regis Centre box office on 01243 861010.

