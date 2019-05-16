Free gig from Vocal Fusion Acapella as they prepare to compete

You can watch Vocal Fusion Acapella for free on Wednesday, May 22 at 8.15pm in the Steyning Centre.

Musical director Zoe Peate said: “For the evening VFA present their competition package for the Annual British Barbershop Convention in which nearly 40 choruses compete on the stage of the Bournemouth International Centre on Saturday, May 25. Our chosen songs this year are Lately (a Stevie Wonder classic) and the popular song This Could Be The Start Of Something Big.

“VFA is a relatively-new chorus and during its three years have one awards at every convention – quite an achievement for only 21 singers! Although we compete and are registered with BABS we also sing acapella songs of every genre ranging from folk to pop by way of classical and jazz.

“On Wednesday we shall also perform a few of our repertoire songs.

“We encourage the rule that everybody can sing even if you don’t read music and support that by providing excellent teach tracks of songs and vocal help. You may be a younger person wanting stage and singing experience, someone wanting a bigger challenge or just a guy who loves singing then come along and see what we do – all are welcome.

“Our regular rehearsal venue is Steyning Methodist Church in the High Street starting at 7.15pm. We look forward to seeing you.”