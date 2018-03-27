Free family fun for Easter holidays

Littlehampton Town Council’s popular Easter holiday park sessions are back and children can join in the action-packed mornings for free.

Ian Buckland, chairman of the community resources committee, said: “Our popular Easter sessions are great fun. They are all free and encourage families to enjoy a fun morning exploring our beautiful parks.”

Mewsbrook Park has activities on Wednesday, April 4, from 10am to midday, for children aged three to 11.

The events team will be running the bunny hunt, with a prize for everyone taking part, Freedom Leisure will have a range of outdoor activities, including a bouncy castle and games, and Wickbourne Children and Family Centre will run activities for the under-fives.

Littlehampton Miniature Railway will be running, with rides from £1.50, and Nick Clark Children’s Entertainer will be putting on a magic show.

Visitors are encouraged to stay on into the afternoon to enjoy the facilities at the Green Flag Park, including the Mewsbrook Park Café.

Brookfield Park, in Worthing Road, will host activities on Wednesday, April 11, 10am to midday.

Families are urged to explore the nooks, crannies and secret paths of the beautiful park to find brightly-coloured bunnies and solve their riddle for a reward.

There will also be Freedom Leisure outdoor activities and another magic show by Nick Clark.

Please note parking at Brookfield Park is limited and there are no toilet facilities.

Rosemead Park will host a third activities session on Friday, April 13, when Freedom Leisure will be running free outdoor activities. Please note there are no toilets and no parking at Rosemead.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Contact the town council on 01903 732063 or visit www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk for more information.